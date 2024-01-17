Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:WTMAR) Trading 27.5% Higher

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Free Report) shot up 27.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Trading Up 27.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

