Witan (LON:WTAN) Insider Shauna Bevan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) insider Shauna Bevan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($29,393.05).

Witan Stock Down 0.2 %

WTAN opened at GBX 233 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.24. Witan has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.84 ($3.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Witan alerts:

Witan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Witan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Witan Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.