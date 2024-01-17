World Acceptance (WRLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.27. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Acceptance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.78. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $738,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

