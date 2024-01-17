Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 99 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

