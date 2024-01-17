Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

