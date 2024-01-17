Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $144.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.78.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

