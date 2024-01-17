Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.16. 1,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 4.02% of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

