Zacks Research Comments on Hess Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

