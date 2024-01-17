Zacks Research Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

