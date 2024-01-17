Zacks Research Weighs in on NVR, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for NVR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $113.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $113.17. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $462.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q1 2024 earnings at $85.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $92.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $384.28 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,160.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6,621.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,272.38. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,900.99 and a twelve month high of $7,267.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NVR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NVR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

