Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after buying an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after buying an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,370 shares of company stock worth $6,465,508. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

