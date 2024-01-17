Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after buying an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,465,508 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

