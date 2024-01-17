Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.24.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

