Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

