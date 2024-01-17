Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,264 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $139.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

