Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $913,000 Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 207.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PJT opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $104.15.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

