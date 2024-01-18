1,910 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $198.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

