Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power Integrations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $35,392,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after buying an additional 492,905 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

View Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.