Advisor Partners II LLC Buys New Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.04. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.