Advisor Partners II LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

