Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Advisor Partners II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,946 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,714.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 739,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

