AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,731,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

