Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 17,292 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 208,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,066 shares of company stock worth $6,202,429 in the last three months. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

