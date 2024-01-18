Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.