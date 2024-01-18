Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.73 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $700,921. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

