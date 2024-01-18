Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,487,000 after acquiring an additional 59,682 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $145.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

