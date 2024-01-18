Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Amcor worth $33,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amcor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Down 1.3 %

AMCR opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

View Our Latest Report on Amcor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.