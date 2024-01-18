American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,455 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $116.70 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

