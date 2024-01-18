Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $7,818,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average of $155.52.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

