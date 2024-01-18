Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,832,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AR opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.