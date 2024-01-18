Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CAO James George Chopas Sells 864 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James George Chopas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, James George Chopas sold 132 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,077.28.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

