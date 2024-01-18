Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 2,235 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

