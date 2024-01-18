Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson Sells 4,240 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $283,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,727.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

