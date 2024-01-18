Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 90 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $167.19 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $483.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

