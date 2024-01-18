argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $373.67

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $373.67, but opened at $382.21. argenx shares last traded at $376.51, with a volume of 78,110 shares.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.17.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in argenx by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 89,153 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

