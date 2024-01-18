Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,066 shares of company stock worth $6,202,429 over the last 90 days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

