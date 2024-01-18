Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $132,154.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.3 %

ADSK stock opened at $238.47 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

