Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

