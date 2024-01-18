BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

