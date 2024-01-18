Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

