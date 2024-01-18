Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 6,144 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $135,290.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,864,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Sharon Price John sold 12,432 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $276,860.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $402,948.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $106,436.33.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

