Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.81.

Celanese Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

