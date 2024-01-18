CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

