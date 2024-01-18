Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after purchasing an additional 87,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.85. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

