Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

