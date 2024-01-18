China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 11.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $489.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average is $245.33.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
