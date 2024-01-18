CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 122.63%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

