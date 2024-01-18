CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,398 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

