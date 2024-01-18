CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,124 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,806 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 371.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,791 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 233,837 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,111 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

