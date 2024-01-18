CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 697 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 81,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 45,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.81.

Celanese Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.